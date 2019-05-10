Jane Moore's green Topshop suit could be the most stylish outfit we've seen on Loose Women Suits you, Jane!

Jane Moore, we salute you. The 56-year-old journalist is a regular on the Loose Women panel and we love her outfit almost as much as her straight talking opinions. On Thursday, the blonde beauty did it again - wowed viewers in something that's so hard to pull of - a green suit! The Kermit-coloured two piece was from high street tore Topshop and is priced at £79.00 for both items. Not bad, right? We loved the tailored shape and Jane left all her accessories at home, instead keeping it simple with nude shoes. Taking to Instagram to share her latest look, Jane's fans went wild, showering her with compliment after compliment. One wrote: "How do you look so great everyday?" Another fan added: " You look great, you should model clothes!"

Jane was a dream in cream!

This isn't the first time the blonde beauty has totally owned it in a look from Topshop. Last month, Jane wore the 'Austin' frock - an angel sleeve 'midaxi' dress that is designed with the most adorable daisy print.

£79, Topshop

It features splashes of colour and is floaty, fun and ideal to wear with trainers or high heels. The dress sold out immediately (and went for double the price on eBay) but JM managed to get her hands on it, and made look her own with high heels.

In 2017, Jane took part in an unairbrushed shoot for 'Loose Women Body Battles' and opened up about body confidence. "I'm kind of at peace with my body,' Jane explained.

"I had a growth spurt at around 11 and I shot up above the boys - that left me with stretch marks at the top of my legs. But the only bit of my body I’d change is my ears – I’ve never liked my sticky out ears. My hair always covers them."

