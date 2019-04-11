The Marks & Spencer white blouse Jane Moore made look SO expensive on Loose Women A high-street led outfit for the Loose Women star...

OK, it's safe to say that Jane Moore is ITV's new favourite style icon! The Loose Women host always looks incredible on the lunchtime show and Thursday's edition was no exception. Keeping it super classic, the 56-year-old stunned in a crisp white Marks & Spencer shirt, which she teamed with a £49.99, pleated midi skirt by Zara which was emblazoned with black and white daisy print. Very chic, don't you think? The blonde beauty kept her hair sleek and straight and minimal makeup enhanced her natural beauty. Jane turns to the same stylists - Mother Shoppers - for every Loose Women appearance and the stylish duo also turn their hands to Stacey Solomon,Andrea McClean and Janet Street-Porter to name a few.

Jane looked stunning in an M&S shirt and a Zara skirt

HELLO! headed to the ITV studios last year and caught up with the stylists Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The pair sometimes have 15 women to dress, so you can imagine how hectic their schedules can be!

£49.99, ZARA

Having a fully-stocked kit and lots of patience is a must-have, but the ladies think a great relationship with their clients is essential. Gemma and Bertie have earnt the trust of the Loose Ladies, which has meant their style has changed drastically as a result. "It's great that someone like Janet Street-Porter is really opinionated and knows what she likes, and we have built up a relationship with her over the years so she will try things – sometimes it's a flat no – but as women we all know what suits us," they explained.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women's stylists reveal their secrets

The pair also revealed they even got a certain Birds of a Feather star out of her comfort zone. "We got Linda Robson in a dress recently, which was amazing."

MORE: These Marks & Spencer's royal dupes would fool Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton & Co

She would always be in a scarf, covered up, and now she's embracing new things so that's been really nice to see. Nadia Sawalha's style has also changed. She's embracing her body shape and curves a lot more and shows them off more which is really flattering. She's having fun with fashion and really trusts us. She always tries what we suggest which is really nice."

READ: Marks & Spencer's leopard print top is Ruth Langford's favourite buy