Jane Moore's polka dot jumpsuit is so comfy, she wants to wear it to bed We are just dotty about this look...

Here at HELLO!, we are big fans of Jane Moore and her impeccable wardrobe. On Thursday, the journalist yet again wowed Loose Women viewers, this time with a stunning polka-dot print jumpsuit. Made in a lovely navy blue hue, the tailored getup was from high street store Mango. Although sadly a past-season buy, the brand does have a summer version online - which is sleeveless and costs £49.99. Speaking about her outfit of choice on Instagram, the 52-year-old said: "Today's @loosewomen [look] is a ridiculously comfortable jumpsuit from @mango which I could literally wear to bed and probably will." Fans flocked to social media to shower the blonde TV star with compliments.

Jane's jumpsuit is spot on...

One follower wrote:"That is GORGEOUS! You have great taste in clothes." Another wrote: "Looking good Jane. We're a similar age and I’ve been thinking of getting a jumpsuit or two, and you’ve now convinced me - it looks so comfy." The look even attracted admiration from fellow 'Loose Lady' Stacey Solomon, who added: "Sooo pretty! I'm stealing this xxx"

There must be something in the air at ITV - Jane is third TV star to rock polka dots in one day! Earlier, Holly Willoughy dazzled This Morning viewers in her green and white polka dress from & Other Stories, which cost her £95, and she teamed it with a pair of nude high heels from Office.

Holly was dotty in green on This Morning

Amanda Holden also shared some behind the scenes snaps from her latest filming of the new Marks & Spencer food advert.

The TV star wowed Instagram fans with a gorgeous cream springtime dress emblazoned with brown polka dots, from high street favourite Zara.

Amanda Holden stunned in a polka dot Zara dress

The long-collared number had an affordable price tag of £39.99 and came complete with short sleeves and a built-in belt at the waist.