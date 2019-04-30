Loose Women viewers can't stop talking about Jane Moore's Zara floral dress A high street masterpiece...

Jane Moore brought the flower power on Monday, wowing Loose Women viewers in the most stunning floral frock by Zara. The springtime dress had a round neckline, short sleeves, an A-line silhouette and came with a chic waist belt. Gorgeous! Priced at £69.99, the blooming lovely design is currently available in all sizes and even has pockets - win win, eh? Taking to Instagram, the 56-year-old posed up a storm in her latest look and wrote: "Breaking out the florals with this @Zara frock with that all important bit of stretch in it and pockets too - divine. Shoes also by @Zara. Make up by @donnamaymakeup and wardrobe by @mothershoppers."

Jane looked blooming lovely in her Zara frock

Former Sun journalist Jane is always styled by stylish duo Mother Shoppers and often credits them for amping up her wardrobe and sourcing her very best on-screen best looks.

£69.99, Zara

As much as the high street is always on the ITV favourite's radar, she loves nothing more than a rummage through her local market though, and last month, even wore a market find on the show. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "For everyone asking, the top I wore on Thursday's @loosewomen was from a market stall. But yesterday I went back there to get her contact details and you can reach her via @francechaulet. She has other colours and it’s a great design for hiding muffin tops (or in my case, bread/wine overhang)."

How sweet that the TV presenter gave the stall a shout-out, right?

The independent brand owner had so many requests for the blouse that she wrote on her social media: "Following @janepmoore post today and the huge interest in this blouse I thought I better post some info! I sell them on my stall which is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Northcote Road Market, Battersea. They come in various colour ways and are brilliant, one size, £25... I am getting more in the week and will put them online for you." Amazing doing business with you, Jane!

