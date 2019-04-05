Jane Moore stunned Loose Women viewers with THE Topshop dress of the moment Jane is so up to date right now!

Every year, Topshop brings out a statement dress that shoppers go crazy over. Last year, the monochrome black and white polka dot frock took Instagram by storm - with both bloggers and celebrities stepping out in it. Now that spring is officially here, say hello to the 'Austin' dress - an angel sleeve 'midaxi' dress that is designed with the most adorable daisy print. It features splashes of colour and is floaty, fun and ideal to wear with trainers or high heels. The dress sold out immediately (and went for double the price on eBay) but Loose Women fashionista Jane Moore managed to get her hands on the dress and rocked it on Thursday's show, and we think you will agree - she looks incredible!

Jane looked SO chic on Loose Women

In a video that the journalist shared on Instagram, the 56-year-old shared a slow motion shot and said how much she was loving the frock, which she teamed with sleek nude high heels.

£39, Topshop

Viewers love to check out what Jane is wearing - and not everything she purchases is from the high-street, either. Last month, the blonde beauty was inundated with questions about a gorgeous pink animal print top she wore the show and she later revealed to her Instagram followers that she actually picked it up from a stall on London's Northcote Road Market! She snapped a quick picture of the snake print blouse and wrote: "For everyone asking, the top I wore on Thursday’s @loosewomen was from a market stall. But yesterday I went back there to get her contact details and you can reach her via @francechaulet. She has other colours and it’s a great design for hiding muffin tops (or in my case, bread/wine overhang)."

WATCH: Loose Women stylits reveal their secrets

It's great that the ITV favourite champions small local businesses with her on-screen style. Shortly after her post, the independent brand owner also shared some more details, writing on Instagram: "Following @janepmoore post today and the huge interest in this blouse I thought I better post some info!"

"I sell them on my stall which is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Northcote Road Market, Battersea. They come in various colourways and are brilliant, one size, £25... I am getting more in the week and will put them online for you." Jane is clearly great for sales...in the week and will put them online for you." Jane is clearly great for sales...

