Melania, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump wear glamorous gowns for the Queen's state banquet The formal dinner was held at Buckingham Palace

Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump were all special guests in attendance at the Queen's state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday night – and of course, they dressed up for the occasion in stunning formal gowns. First Lady Melania looked glamorous in a Dior Haute Couture ivory silk crepe gown with silk tulle detail, while Ivanka chose to wear sequined blue dress, and Tiffany went for a dark red off-the-shoulder velvet gown, which she teamed with long white gloves, and styled her hair down.

Melania Trump looked stunning in a formal white gown

The American First Family joined the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the state dinner, during which both the Queen and the President made speeches. It comes after a packed first day of engagements for Donald and Melania, who touched down in London on Monday morning.

On arrival, Donald and Melania were officially welcomed by the Queen along with Prince Charles and Camilla in the Buckingham Palace Garden - before enjoying a lunch at the palace and a visit to the Picture Gallery, which showcased items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal collection. The President was then joined by the Duke of York for a visit to Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

Melania plans her fashion choices for key public events with the help of stylist and designer Hervé Pierre. It was he who asked Dolce & Gabbana to design a bespoke dress for Melania to wear on arrival on Monday morning - and he was responsible for designing the hat she wore, too. Sharing a sketch on Instagram, he wrote: "Here is the sketch of the hat I designed for our First Lady for her State visit in England to meet Her Majesty the Queen."

In a previous interview with Vogue, he said: "My role is to dress the First Lady and advise her – I'm not a stylist; I am an advisor, and she is adamant about that. Who, as a free woman, is going to be told what to wear? It's a conversation, a collaboration. Without intellectualising, my advice is respectful and it makes sense."