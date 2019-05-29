Melania Trump channels Meghan's favourite style with latest outfit When politics and royalty unite...

Melania Trump looked chic and stylish as she returned from her three-day trip to Japan with husband Donald Trump. The stunning First Lady wowed in a stunning streamline navy Calvin Klein dress, which was made in a fit-and-flare shape and had a contrasting white appliqué detail on the shoulder. The 'Marching Band' sleeveless dress, which is priced at £998 on FarFetch.com, instantly reminded us of the Duchess of Sussex's wardrobe - this is definitely something she would wear. After all, the wife of Prince Harry has stepped out in many navy blue frocks just like Melania's. Navy makes a welcome change from black and is the perfect colour for formal events, so both ladies are in great company!

Melania looked incredible in her navy blue Calvin Klein dress

One of our favourite navy dresses Meghan has worn was back in 2018, when she was pictured the night before her wedding.

Meghan and her mother Doria headed to Cliveden House Hotel and the former Suits star wore an incredible, navy blue frock by Roland Mouret.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a similar dress in 2018 by Roland Mouret

The Barwick dress was made with off-the-shoulder detail, an asymmetric neckline and a draped skirt with sculpted panels and priced at £1350.

Meghan also wore a navy dress by Dior in 2018

In July 2018, Meghan watched her new husband Prince Harry play in the Sentebale Polo Cup, wearing a stunning navy dress by Carolina Herrera which she paired with some gorgeous nude shoes by her favourite brand Aquazzura.

And who can forget when she joined Harry, the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to celebrate 100 years of the RAF last year?

Meghan looked stunning as she arrived at Westminster Abbey for the start of the celebrations wearing a navy dress by Dior which featured a Bateau neckline, just like her wedding dress. Well you know what they say? If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

