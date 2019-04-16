Ivanka Trump wears stunning florals by royal favourite designer Emilia Wickstead during Ethiopia trip That print is beautiful!

Ivanka Trump is visiting Ethiopia on a four-day trip, as she promotes the United States' Women's Global Development and Prosperity initiative. On Monday, she held an important meeting with the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, and unsurprisingly she dressed formally for the occasion - wearing an elegant floral Emilia Wickstead dress that wouldn't look out of place on the Duchess of Cambridge! The £1560 'Jaz Shirt Dress' is an exclusive item to fashion website Moda Operandi, and Ivanka teamed it with a simple pair of white pointed heels and minimal jewellery.

Ivanka's floral Emilia Wickstead dress

The first daughter has also worn J Crew and Tibi outfits during her short trip, which will also include a visit to the Ivory Coast. She wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday evening: "Honoured to meet with @sahleworkzewde today, the only serving female President in Africa! I thoroughly enjoyed exchanging ideas and learning from her experiences. Her perspective will inform our work to advance women's economic empowerment on the continent and beyond."

Later, she posted a video as she enjoyed some traditional Ethiopian food, having changed into another pretty floral dress - this time in a mint green shade with a button-up detail to the front. If you fancy stealing Ivanka's White House wardrobe, her more purse-friendly J Crew dress may be a more welcome option, however - the cotton belted dress is in stock for £154 online, and is currently on offer at 30 per cent off.

Ivanka's tour outfits certainly have the royal touch, since the Duchess of Sussex is also a known fan of J Crew and Emilia Wickstead. This isn't the first time the President's daughter has worn a royally-approved look, either - as both she and Duchess Kate have both been photographed wearing Alessandra Rich's pleated polka midi dress, which Kate wore in Prince Charles' 70th birthday portraits.

