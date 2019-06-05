Lorraine Kelly's £33 Debenhams jumpsuit is flying off the shelves The perfect summer staple!

Lorraine Kelly mixes up her wardrobe on a daily basis and we always love seeing what new threads she will be rocking on her show. On Wednesday, the Scottish TV veteran wowed her loyal viewers with a fresh new outfit which came from high street fave Debenhams. The 59-year-old stepped out in a classically cut jumpsuit which was made in a utility, shirt-style and looked both comfy and classy. As part of the popular Red Herring range, you can pick it up for just £33.60 and currently, all sizes are left online. Her chic nude shoes came from luxury high street store Whistles and we think the whole look is total #outfitgoals.

Lorraine wows in this Debenhams number

We are still reeling over LK's incredible Asda outfit she rocked on Tuesday. The mother-of-one turned heads in a bubblegum pink shirt dress which was a dead ringer for one of Victoria Beckham's pricey designs.

£33.60, Debenhams

The pink number came in at purse-friendly £25 from the supermarket's George at Asda range, and it has the same checked print, black piping and tie waist detail like VB's £425 version. Lorraine herself was impressed with the likeness; so much so that she even posted the dresses side by side on Instagram after the show ended.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's lemon print skirt is the Zara bargain of the summer

It's been an exciting week for the 59-year-old, because she has a brand new project in the pipeline - a book! The TV star gave fans the first glimpse of the cover and wrote: "Cannot tell you how excited I am to share the cover for my new book, Shine, out in October this year," she wrote in the caption. "I'm sharing my life lessons on how to make every day a little brighter." We can't wait!

READ: We can't believe Lorraine Kelly's palm print skirt is a £19.99 H&M bargain