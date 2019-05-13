Lorraine Kelly's red zebra print dress is the Next bargain you'll REALLY want What a frock!

We've said it before, and we'll say it again - Lorraine Kelly does the best job of pulling off almost any trend going. Jumpsuits, wide-leg trousers, floral prints, polka-dots - she's nailed them all. And on Monday's Lorraine show, she did it again by making red zebra print look effortlessly chic. The 59-year-old's wild number was from high street favourite, Next, and at £40 it was a total bargain. The frock is of the shirt dress variety, with a relaxed fit and buttons starting from the neckline, all the way to the hem. It's currently available online in all sizes and would look just as swish for work as it would for a party - just add a few glam accessories.

Lorraine looked fabulous in her zebra-print dress

You might think that LK is super daring with her wardrobe but there is one item she seriously won't even try and put on. The mother-of-one told HELLO! last year: "Anything super short I couldn’t do it! In 2015, I had to get rid of my mini-kilt which was a shame."

£40, Next

That being said, the ITV favourite always encourages her viewers to embrace trends in their own way. "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that."

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly in action

And what's more, she has a royal style icon and has fab things to say about her, too. "Oh I think Megan Markle looks amazing," she told us. "I think she's got it right - it’s a very difficult little tightrope to walk, but I think she's still got her own style."

"I love what she wore on Suits; the clothes were amazing. I know there’s rules if you're a royal I guess, but I think she looks absolutely stunning, really beautiful, so elegant and still fashionable; there's a sense of chic there."

