We can't believe Lorraine Kelly's palm print skirt is a £19.99 H&M bargain

Summer is just around the corner and on Tuesday Lorraine Kelly decided to embrace the warmer weather with a funky outfit that came entirely from H&M! The TV veteran teamed her simple white top with the most gorgeous, palm-print skirt that despite its chic looking style, actually cost her just £19.99. Result! White, calf-length and covered in the eye-catching print, it's just the kind of number you would want in your suitcase when you jet off! She added simple nude heels by L.K.Bennett and left her jewellery at home, letting the boho-style number do all the talking. The skirt is currently available online in all sizes, but be quick - LK has some serious selling power you know...

We couldn't help but notice that the mother-of-one was sporting a very vampy smokey eye on the show and we loved it! The look was created by Lorraine's makeup artist Helen Hand, who recently told HELLO! all LK's beauty secrets.

"I use Clinique liquid pen eyeliner in black and brown on Lorraine - the mixture of the two colours gives a softer line without taking away from enhancing the eye area."

"Then Maxfactor Masterpiece Mascara is great to elongate and thicken the lashes without using false lashes. To really dress the eyes up, I use either a black, purple or brown pencil inside the eye, (top and bottom area) which really makes Lorraine's eyes pop and stand out."

But there's one think the 59-year-old doesn't like, and that's fluttery fake eyelashes. "We don’t use false eyelashes," Helen explained," it's all about enhancing and creating a look in the most natural way. Lorraine is really easy going when it comes to make up and let's me do what I think she needs." She sounds like the dream client, doesn't she?!

