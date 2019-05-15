Lorraine Kelly's latest floral dress has got to be her most stylish TV outfit yet Outfit goals...

Lorraine Kelly's latest dress is a big hit with us! The ITV favourite embraced the sunshine on Wednesday morning in a black and yellow floral dress from high street store Miss Selfridge and we loved the wrap-style, graduated hemline and seriously blooming lovely flower print. The relaxed shape gave the 59-year-old a great silhouette and the frock also came with a striped belt which nipped the brunette beauty in at the waist. And best of all, you can pick it up for £33.75. Not bad, right? Black heels were added into the mix and the chat show host gave her glam squad a special mention on her Instagram page.

Flower Power!

Speaking of LK's glam team, HELLO! chatted to Helen Hand (who does Lorraine's makeup and hair daily) and she gave us an insight into what products the mother-of-one uses to get that fresh look; despite the majorly early starts.

£33.75, Miss Selfridge

On prepping LK's skin, she explained: "Lorraine has beautiful skin naturally so for the show I don’t really use a primer or prep the skin, as she would have just cleansed and moisturised in the morning. When we do a shoot or red carpet events I will prep the skin first using Elemis Collagen Cleansing Calm and La Prairie eye cream. I use a gentle coverage of Avon's Makeup Moisturising Cream followed by Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream to give the skin an instant glow."

WATCH: Lorraine chats motherhood

Nice! And what about her hair? "Make up call time for Lorraine is 6.30am. I start with hair and if we get time I do nails, followed by make up and last finishing touches to the hair. So we are generally finished by 7.30 to 7.45am."

The MUA added: "I have used John Freida's volume root-boosting spray for years on Lorraine's hair, which gives a lot of body and lift. We use large Velcro rollers and finish with a tong or a wand for a soft tousled wave."

