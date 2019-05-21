Lorraine Kelly's lemon print skirt is the Zara bargain of the summer Bright, beautiful, and cheap!

Lorraine Kelly looked fruity and fun on Tuesday, rocking the lemon printed skirt of dreams! The ITV veteran teamed her yellow L.K.Bennett knitted top with the bold skirt, which came from high street store Zara and it cost just £25.99. The silky number was cut with a little split at the front and was made in a dusky blush tone which made the lemon print seriously pop. And best of all, all sizes are available online.With her funky pink high heels, she reminded us of a summer cocktail! Lorraine's look was put together by Bronagh Webster - Lorraine's Head of Wardrobe.

Lorraine brought the zest with her latest outfit

LK had a busy day on Monday - after presenting her morning spot, she headed straight to the Chelsea Flower show. The 59-year-old wore a bright blue floral dress from Phase Eight that she had worn earlier that morning to present her show. However, she swapped her pink Topshop stilettos for some more outdoor-ready trainers.

£25.99, Zara

This is the year that LK will turn 60 and quite frankly, we can't believe it because she looks years younger. What's her secret though? HELLO! chatted with Lorraine's makeup artist Helen Hand who said it's all down to her positive attitude. "Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty," Helen revealed.

"Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin. I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh [Webster] styling her so well has made such a difference - and just being happy!"

That being said, the mother-of-one does love herself a posh beauty product or two. Lorraine is a big fan of Chanel foundation. Helen explained: " For Lorraine's show I use Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation in number 50. And for shoots I would use the Chanel Sublimage, which has a silky finish. It covers without being heavy or pasty looking, leaving the skin radiant."

