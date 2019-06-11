Jennifer Aniston wore a leather mini dress to her latest movie premiere – and looked incredible She can do no wrong!

Jennifer Aniston is back on the red carpet, and looking incredible! The actress arrived at the premiere for her latest film, Murder Mystery, in a gorgeous leather mini dress – she's the queen of the LBD, right? Her go-to California girl beauty look was firmly back, too, with her sun-kissed blonde hair, bronzed skin and natural makeup giving us the ultimate Aniston package. Never change, Jen! She happily posed with her co-star Adam Sandler and the rest of the cast to celebrate the movie, which launches on Netflix on 14 June.

Jennifer looked gorgeous in her mini dress

When we say LBD, do we mean Little Black Dress, or Leather Black Dress? Jennifer is clearly a fan of both – flashback to 2011, and she wore a very similar mini to the premiere of Horrible Bosses, giving us full Rachel Green vibes with her choppy haircut (courtesy of her favourite hairdresser Chris McMillan, no doubt). She also wore a similar number for the premiere of Justin Theroux's show The Leftovers in 2017.

Jennifer celebrated her 50th birthday in February, with a star-studded party that saw the likes of Courteney Cox, Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson attend. True to form, she opted for a chic black dress for the occasion, too, as per the photos shared by some of her pals after the big night. Hey, if it ain't broke…

She loves a leather look!

The beloved actress is very loyal to her fashion and beauty team, who she has worked with for many years. Jennifer's go-to fashion stylists are Nina and Clare Hallworth, while hair is of course courtesy of Chris, who is also credited with creating the iconic 'Rachel' haircut all those years ago.

When presenting an award to her longtime collaborator in 2017, Jennifer said of him: "All I can say is that Chris does friendship, Chris does kindness and Chris does hair like no one I've ever met in my life. It is my great pleasure to give this acknowledgement to the man I'd be lost in the woods without, and I'd actually look like I was lost in the woods without and it would not be pretty. The magical, the beautiful, the iconic, my dearest, Chris McMillan."