Jane Moore looks fabulous in a very chic pair of Zara trousers What a high street steal!

Jane Moore brought the glamour on Monday afternoon, rocking a very stylish pair of blue Zara trousers on Loose Women. We loved how she kept her look totally colour-coordinated, rocking a matching blue jumper from Mango and funky blue heels from Kurt Geiger. Love it! Jane's Instagram fans really enjoyed her latest look. One wrote: "Jane, you would look good in a bin bag. I think you should try one one just to prove the point!" Another added: "Fabulous, just fabulous. And that is why you're the most stylish lady on TV!" We have to say we can't help but agree. We've tracked down the pair we think our favourite Loose lady is wearing - and it appears they cost just £29.99 on the brand's website.

Jane looked blue-ti-ful in her Zara trousers

You can always count on Jane to give the high street some love when she appears on our screens and last month the ITV favourite wore a lovely Zara springtime frock. The floral-print number was blooming lovely and came with a round neckline, short sleeves, an A-line silhouette and a built-in chic waist belt. Priced at £69.99, you can still pick it up online.

£29.99, Zara

It appears that ITV stars are loving the Spanish high street mecca Zara right now. Earlier on Monday, fellow presenter Holly Willoughby looked incredible in the most fabulous lilac skirt which came from the store. Made from tweed, and priced at a reasonable £49.99, it had a lovely frayed trim, rhinestone buttons down the front and gave us all the Chanel vibes we needed.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's tweed Zara skirt looks like it came from Chanel

The skirt is currently available online in all sizes but for how long for is anyone's guess - after all, Holly does have the tendency to cause a mess sellout when she rocks affordable threads. The 38-year-old amped up the look with a crew-neck jumper from Pure London and her favourite nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi.

READ: Lorraine Kelly's lemon print skirt is the Zara bargain of the summer