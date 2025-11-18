Jennifer Aniston's beau Jim Curtis is a true gent as he quietly slips inside event - leaving all eyes on actress

Jennifer Aniston stole the show at the 2025 ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on November 17 – even with her new boyfriend in tow. The star of The Morning Show, 56, attended the event, which was hosted by the women's magazine to honour actresses dominating the Hollywood film industry, and took to the red carpet alone as she sported a fabulous black evening gown. Jennifer's Ralph Lauren gown featured a slinky cut, as well as an understated halter neckline, and was covered in light-catching sparkles.

The actress also wore a simple gold bracelet, sported a milky pink manicure, and wore her honey-blonde hair down in her signature blow-out. Her makeup look tied the look together perfectly as the bronzed star rocked a glossy pink lip and fluttery black lashes.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston attended Elle's 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons hotel

© Getty Images for ELLE Jim joined Jennifer inside

The Friends star walked the carpet before quietly reuniting with her new beau, hypnotherapist and life coach Jim Curtis, who waited indoors so the excitement around their new relationship didn't overshadow her arrival. Also in attendance at the event were The Smashing Machine star Emily Blunt, Gilmore Girls actress Melissa McCarthy, and star of the upcoming Maserati: The Brothers, Jessica Alba.

© Getty Jessie Buckley, Emily Blunt, and Wunmi Mosaku were also in attendance

Jennifer's budding romance

The outing comes after Jennifer went Instagram official with her new boyfriend on November 3. "Happy birthday, my love. Cherished," Jennifer penned, captioning a photo where she hugged Jim from behind. The pair were first spotted together on vacation in Mallorca over the Fourth of July weekend earlier this year. Jim has since accompanied Jennifer to the The Morning Show New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on September 9, but the pair were pictured separately. In contrast, at the ELLE event, Jim sat with Jennifer, as well as her former Just Go With It co-star, Adam Sandler, and his wife Jackie.

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis went Instagram official on the latter's 50th birthday party

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's love life and relationships explained

Jennifer's black dress collection

Having reported on Jennifer Aniston for over two years on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk (and as a dedicated Friends fan), I know that this isn't the first time she has donned a black dress of late – and she looks fabulous every time. Keep scrolling to see proof…

On The Late Show © Getty Jennifer Aniston was seen arriving at The Late Show in style On September 10, Jennifer was seen leaving The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City wearing a Givenchy look. The bodycon maxi dress featured thin straps and was paired with slingback stilettos.

With Reese Witherspoon © Getty Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sported coordinating black gowns On September 9, Jennifer took the red carpet by storm alongside Reese Witherspoon as the duo attended The Morning Show season four New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art. Jen rocked a strapless ruched gown by Rick Owens and statement earrings.

In New York © Getty Jennifer Aniston rocked a gorgeous peplum look On September 10, Jennifer made the streets of New York her runway as she arrived at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in this playful peplum mini dress by Tom Ford with a dropped, belted waist and another halter neckline.