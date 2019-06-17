Denise van Outen stuns in Sardinia - in the most daring dress EVER WOW!

Jet-setting star Denise van Outen looked incredible as she headed to Sardinia for the fifth Costa Smeralda Invitational over the weekend. The exclusive sporting event was a celebration of La Dolce Vita, sport and style for charity. We loved her jaw-dropping look she wore to the gala evening; an emerald green, floor-length number by Nadine Merabi which she teamed with black cage high heel shoes and funky tassel earrings. Coupled with her super sleek hair, the TV star looked hot-to-trot and she dazzled at Cala di Volpe hotel, where the bash took place.

Denise looked incredible at the Costa Smeralda Invitational event, Sardinia (Tom Nicholson)

The event had quite the guest list, from Ruud Gullit, to Chelsea stars Roberto Di Matteo, Gianfranco Zola, Carlo Cudicini and Asmir Begović. Denise, 45, also posed in snaps with Girls Aloud pals Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts as well as Jenni Falconer, and the foursome looked like an uber stylish girl band!

Denise joined Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Jenni Falconer (Tom Nicholson)

Mother-of-two Kimberley wore a two-piece yellow top and matching trousers combo, accessorising with gold jewellery and a glittery clutch, and rocking redhead Nicola wore a chestnut brown number with layers of necklaces. Jenni, meanwhile, turned heads in an amber statement lace gown by Self Portrait.

Denise is super busy right now, with a brand new project in the pipeline. The former Big Breakfast star has joined the cast of Neighbours alongside Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold. The pair chatted to HELLO! last week about their new roles, and Denise said: "I can exclusively reveal that I've myself a part in Neighbours! I'm off to Oz, I'm so excited!" She also filmed some sneak peeks from the shoot in London and said: "This is a sneaky peek behind scenes at our Neighbours shoot in St James' Park, all the crew are here and it's going really well and I am loving it!" We can't wait to see Denise's wardrobe when she's Down Under....

