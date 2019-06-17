Amanda Holden just made the whole of Instagram want this camel suede skirt The BGT star wows with another hot look...

Kicking off her Monday in style, Amanda Holden looked incredible rocking a brand new outfit ready for the week! The ITV favourite wore a patterned red and white blouse by Reiss which cost £125. She teamed the fancy design with a suede skirt, also by Reiss, should you wish to treat yourself. The 46-year-old teamed the look with a pair of red high high heels and her makeup looked flawless - she sported smokey eye-shadow, a tanned base and long sleek, straight hair. Amanda's look was put together by her favourite stylist - Karl Willet, who is also responsible for Paloma Faith's looks.

One thing we heart about the Britain's Got Talent star, is she always looks so glam, no matter the occasion. And this is quite deliberate!

£265, Reiss

"There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good," she told HELLO! "My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

£125, Reiss

The blonde beauty is currently co-presenting the breakfast show on Heart FM alongside Jamie Theakston, hence the daily outfit posts. She may be behind the mic, but that doesn't mean her style has to slip, right?

The TV star also revealed that her husband Chris has come up with a very clever idea of waking up their daughters Lexi, 13, and Hollie, seven, in the morning, which coincides with her new job. "Chris has rigged up our alarm clock system so that they all wake up to the sound of my voice on air." GENIUS!

