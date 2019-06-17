Holly Willoughby surprises This Morning fans with a seriously sporty outfit We LOVE Holly's new look

We are used to seeing Holly Willoughby rock pastels, florals, cute little tea dresses and high heel shoes on This Morning, so when she switches it up, it's a BIG deal! On Monday, the ITV star went all Sporty Spice on us, wowing in a knitted polo dress by Sandro Paris which was made in a sharp navy blue, with white piped detail and priced at £146.30. With its zip front, it wouldn't look out of place on the tennis court and the change of colour really suited the blonde beauty. Holly, 38, even ditched her nude high heel shoes, replacing them with a pair of dusky blue high stilettos by L.K.Bennett. Nice!

Holly switched up her look for something more sporty

It was a busy weekend for the mother-of-three. Not only did she go and see the Spice Girls in concert at Wembley Stadium, but she even found time to do a spot of shopping!

£146.30, Sandro Paris

The star was spotted picking up some groceries in Marks & Spencer on Friday before she later headed out to the Spice Girls gig with her pals, and stunned in a very laidback look. She wore her £1,890 Chloe parka coat, which she first wore back in December for a rainy episode of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and her fave pair of £275 Grenson Nanette boots, which sparked a total sell out after she first wore them. She teamed the outfit with simple skinny jeans, Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses and a pretty yellow jumper.

Comfort is key for Holly - hence the cosy look. "I've got to be comfortable," she told HELLO! Last year. "Gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that. That drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times."

