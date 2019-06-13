Lorraine Kelly's chic nautical outfit came entirely from the high street We love this look...

Everyone knows that during the summer months, certain trends are everywhere. Wimbledon whites, lemon tones and of course, nautical stripes. On Thursday, 59-year-old Lorraine Kelly embraced the latter - rocking a very cool red and white striped top, which came complete with gold buttons - from high street store Zara. And what's more, it cost just £19.99. Result! The fancy top is the kind of number that can be worn with jeans, white trousers, or like Lorraine; a pencil skirt. Lorraine's pencil skirt was a past season buy, from Marks and Spencer. The skirt had a fishtail hem and set her back £25 at the time. Don't worry though, House of Fraser stocks a hugely similar design (which is still available online) for just £49. Fishtails are a popular choice of cut as they streamline the shape yet still compliment curves.

Lorraine looked incredible in her nautical getup

Speaking of statement skirts, mother-of-one Lorraine looked terrific on Tuesday, sporting a white midi skirt, also by M&S. This particular piece was a royal dupe - it looked exactly like the Duchess of Sussex's chain print design by Victoria Beckham that she wore at the Commonwealth Day service in March. The skirt was priced at £39.50 - a great saving on Meghan's £1668 designer dress.

£19.99, Zara

This year is proving to be a big one for the Scottish-born star. Not only is she turning 60 (we know, she does not look a day over 45) but the TV veteran will also be releasing a self-help book in October, called Shine. Taking to her Instagram page last week, Lorraine gave fans the first glimpse of the book's cover.

Get the look! £49, House of Fraser

The TV host has drawn on her own experience of getting her "shine back" after struggling with anxiety and menopause.

She said: "Women often ask me how I manage to keep my energy, positivity and enthusiasm up, day in, day out. To be honest, like all of us, I have my off days. I've suffered with anxiety and struggled with the menopause, but I've found ways to get my shine back. I want to share all of those experiences and the lessons I have learned with other women so that we can all make every day a little sunnier."

