Amanda Holden wows in sexy shorts - and a pair of AMAZING Zara flats What a fabulous outfit!

On Wednesday morning, Amanda Holden dressed for the heatwave in a stunning outfit which featured a very chic pair of tailored shorts. The 48-year-old decided to show off her pins in the cream separates which came from online store Vince. Keeping in with the relaxed vibe, she added a khaki shirt by & Other Stories, and a lovely pair of coordinating khaki flats from Zara which retailed at £39.99. The loafer style shoes were backless and great for the summer months as they are easy to slip on and off and would go with a variety of different items. The shoes are currently available online in all sizes - which is great news for us!

Amanda showed off her pins in fabulous white shorts

Zara really is Amanda's one-stop shop - she always heads to the Spanish high street store and her wardrobe is packed to the brim full of some of the brand's best staples.

£39.99, Zara

Last week, the Britain's Got Talent judge wowed in a £205 slogan sweatshirt which came from high end brand Zadig & Voltaire and bared the words 'Rock & Roll' on the front in white letters. She teamed the top with a simple satin skirt from Zara. Best of all, you can pick it up for just £25.99! Amanda wore the well-put-together look to work - the blonde beauty has been appearing on Heart Radio alongside Jamie Theakston. Fans took to Instagram to give her latest look their seal of approval, led by Katie Piper, who exclaimed: "I love this outfit!"

The mother-of-two told the Express: "I'm a high-street girl. I love Topshop and Zara, although I do splurge on shoes and handbags. They are my weakness." And when it comes to her style icon; it may surprise you. "I love Robin Wright, who plays Kevin Spacey's wife, Claire, in the series House Of Cards. I love her body-con dresses, fitted secretarial skirts and high heels. She looks smoking hot."

