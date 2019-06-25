Amanda Holden earns her stripes in fabulous navy Massimo Dutti trousers And Instagram is loving it...

Amanda Holden may have been pictured running errands around London town on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean she opts for a tracksuit or something uber casual. Oh no! The ITV favourite amped up her look in a stunning trench coat, high heels, a white blouse by Theory, and some majorly chic navy blue trousers by Massimo Dutti. We've tracked down her stylish slacks and they cost £59.95 from the luxury store. Best of all, all sizes are currently available online should you wish to invest. Accessorising to perfection, the 48-year-old added a cross body, quilted black bag by Gucci and wore her famous blonde locks in a full and curly style. Stunning!

We are loving Amanda's trousers

The mother-of-two has been wearing some super chic getups whilst appearing on Heart Radio with Jamie Theakston. She may be behind the mic - not on TV - but she is still ensuring she looks as stylish as ever. Last week, the ITV favourite wowed in an amber-toned, polka-dot dress which was emblazoned with cream polka dots.

£59.95, Massimo Dutti

It had a deep V neckline, midi shape and flowing sleeves, and she left her jewellery at home, choosing to wear just simple nude strappy sandals. With her long blow-dried locks and flawless makeup, we were majorly impressed with how glowing she looked. Her dress can from Zara and was a surprising sale buy - costing her just £19.99. Ooh we do love a celeb-approved bargain…

The Britain's Got Talent star recently told HELLO! That looking good is really important to her. "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good. My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

