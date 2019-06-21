Amanda Holden's yellow dress makes us want to go on holiday Sunny style for the BGT star...

Amanda Holden ended her very stylish week on a high - dazzling her 1.1 million Instagram fans with a bright yellow printed wrap dress. We've hunted down the frock and it's from a shop called 'Anna.' The dress is made from mixed prints - it has floral detail and has leopard print at the hem. Unfortunately, you can't buy it online but we have found a great alternative from Marks & Spencer which costs just £39.50. Amanda, 48, teamed the dress with nude strappy sandals and wore her golden blonde locks in a Farrah Fawcett style wave. Stunner! Fans took to Instagram saying how lovely it was to see her rocking such a sunny design and we can't help but agree.

Fans loved Amanda's yellow frock

On Thursday, Amanda donned an amber-toned dress which was emblazoned with cream polka dots. It had a deep V neckline, midi shape and flowing sleeves. The dress came from one of her favourite high street stores Zara, but sadly has since sold out. But don't worry, you can still pick up the navy blue version online and it costs just £19.99 - a saving on its original price of £29.99.

Get the look! £39.50, Marks & Spencer

It's been a busy week for the mother of two; she's been fronting the early morning slot on Heart FM with Jamie Theakston and despite the fact the cameras aren't on her, it doesn't mean she won't dress up! In fact, the ITV favourite never has a day off from looking uber glam.

In an exclusive interview, the blonde beauty told HELLO! "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good. "My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

