Amanda Holden's £25 Zara skirt has sent Instagram fans crazy

Another week, another batch of amazing clothes for Amanda Holden! The Britain's Got Talent judge started off her Tuesday in style, opting for a head-to-toe black ensemble that is surprisingly easy to get hold of. We loved her £205 slogan sweatshirt - which came from high end brand Zadig & Voltaire and bared the words 'Rock & Roll' on the front in white letters. The mother-of-two teamed the top with a simple satin skirt from high street store Zara and you can pick it up for just £25.99. What a result! Amanda wore this well-put-together look to work - the blonde beauty has been appearing on Heart Radio alongside Jamie Theakston. Fans took to Instagram to give her latest look their seal of approval, led by Katie Piper, who exclaimed: " I love this outfit!"

The ITV favourite may be working some very early starts, but that doesn't mean her beauty prep slips! Amanda told The Express that she has a clever trick when it comes to her skincare regime. "Constantly change your moisturiser because I do believe your skin gets tired or used to one product. You have to surprise it. I always opt for non-comedogenic moisturisers, which means they don’t block up your pores. I love Liz Earle and Eve Lom, and I also like Cetaphil, a really mild moisturiser you can buy in Boots."

The BGT star also lifted the lid on her style secrets. "Im a high-street girl," she admitted. " I love Topshop and Zara, although I do splurge on shoes and handbags. They are my weakness."

And her style icon may surprise you. "I love Robin Wright, who plays Kevin Spacey's wife, Claire, in the series House Of Cards. I love her bodycon dresses, fitted secretarial skirts and high heels. She looks smoking hot."

