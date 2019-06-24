Lorraine Kelly's polka dot Zara dress is a SERIOUS sale bargain We all love a high street steal...

Lorraine Kelly loves a bit of Zara! The 59-year-old TV veteran showcased her love for the Spanish high street store on Monday, wowing viewers in a polka dot dress emblazoned with neon yellow spots. Gorgeous! The satin dress came complete with short sleeves and a deep V-neck and it cost just £19.99 in the brand's much-loved summer sale, which is taking place as we speak! Although the frock is sadly sold out online, it is still available in store - so you could be lucky if you head down to your nearest branch. Lorraine teamed the frock with nude high heels from Whistles and wore her hair in a voluminous, bouncy style.

We are dotty about Lorraine's polka dots dress

Speaking of Zara bargains - lots of the mother-of-one's best-loved dresses are currently on sale right now. Remember the tweed lilac skirt she wore in March? Well, you can now pick it up for £29.99, down from its original price of £49.99. And, back in December the Scottish star rocked a lovely navy blue tartan dress, which is yours for £39.99 - a great saving from its initial £79.99.

£19.99, Zara

And last week, the chat show host wowed viewers in a stunning Zara floral dress which had a lovely neon colourway.

Lorraine's floral dress is also in the sale

Priced at £79.99, the midi number featured a crossover V-neckline and had long sleeves, side pockets and came with a matching, built-in belt with buckle.

The TV star added pink high heel shoes and left her jewellery at home, letting the vivid print take centre stage.

LK's checked Zara dress is on sale for 39.99

The dress (which has proved super popular on Instagram) is still available online in all sizes should you wish to treat yourself come payday - and what's more, that TOO has gone down in the sale! It now costs £49.99. It would be rude not to, right?

