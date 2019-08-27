Fearne Cotton just wore the perfect autumnal dress and it's only £30! We think you'll fall for this autumnal frock...

Fearne Cotton graced our screens on Tuesday morning, giving us all the autumnal vibes whilst promoting her new interior design show, Interior Design Masters, on This Morning. Rocking a floral long-sleeved mini, the TV presenter was glowing in the 60s-style dress which is the perfect transitional piece from summer into autumn with its versatile orange and brown hues and mid-length armed detail.

MORE: How to recreate Fearne Cotton's quirky interiors style from £10

Fearne wore her blonde hair down with the most perfect beachy waves that only celebrities can seem to muster. For her makeup look, Fearne kept it minimal. We spied bronzer and a nude lip and long fluttery lashes.

The blonde beauty, known for always nailing her rock-chick style, showcased the perfect balance of girly and grunge pairing the girly mini-dress with a pair of edgy metallic green boots. The 37-year-old seems to love these sparkly numbers as she has been spotted in them a few times this month, once paring them with a trendy denim boiler suit. We think the podcast host pulled the whole look together with this touch of personal style and now we're on the quest for a pair of sparkly ankles boots to accessorise with.

SHOP: Dress, £30, Nobody's Child

The best part of Fearne's look? Her dress is easily accessible online and will only set you back £30! The Nobody's Child dress is giving us real Gucci vibes but without the hefty price-tag - so be fast, we're predicting this floral frilled frock will fly off the virtual shelves.

Fearne's followers were not short on compliments for the Nobody's Child bargain. In the comments section of Fearne's Instagram snap with Ruth Langsford and Eamon Holmes, fans instantly swooned over the dress. One wrote: "Absolutely love your dress Fearne! Flower power!" Another complimented: "Gorgeous Autumnal Dress!!" Another follower begged to find out where the dress was from because she was "loving" it.

Fearne's new show Interior Design Masters follows aspiring interior designers as they take part in a series of challenges to redesign two show homes. Presented by Fearne and judged by interior design royalty, Michelle Ogundehin and infamous British fashion designer Matthew Willamson, it has been an instant hit with design fans - and hopefully, we'll catch even more autumnal inspo from the show!