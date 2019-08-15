Holly Willoughby's rock chic T-shirt causes mass sellout How has some serious fashion clout...

Holly Willoughby has been off our screens all summer long enjoying her holidays and on Wednesday, the TV presenter cropped up on Phillip Schofield's Instagram Stories with a brand new hairdo and snazzy outfit to boot. Enjoying the sun in Portugal, the mother-of-three was sporting a casual grey blazer and a very funky rock T-shirt which came from designer brand Maje. The navy top had the words 'Cobra City' emblazoned on the front. Costing a cool £90, the design is the ideal number to team with shorts like Holly, or a pair of jeans, or even a cool midi-skirt. However, as soon as the This Morning star was seen wearing the tee, it sold out online. She may be on holiday, but the 'Holly Effect' is still going strong.

Holly and Phil teamed up on holiday

As well as her punky look, we were taken with her hairdo, which was much more relaxed than her regular blonde curls she has when she appears daily on our screens. The Celebrity Juice star experimented with a messy half bun, and styled her hair in a side parting with a few loose tendrils. Her hair looked as blonde as ever though - no doubt she's been topping up her mane with Garnier Nutrisse Blonde - the brand she is an ambassador for.

Get the look: £12, Topshop

When asked if she actually does use the product she endorses, the ITV favourite explained in 2018: "I mean, I can't believe it comes as that much of a surprise to people."

"Although saying that, I can, in a way, because when I first started using it, and Garnier approached me to be their brand ambassador, I thought 'I'd love to, I use loads of your other products but I'm not sure you're going to get me to the right blonde. I'm not sure you can get me MY blonde - the Holly Blonde. And they did and I was completely surprised. So the answer to that is yes I do, and you should try it because it leaves your hair really soft and shiny, and the blonde that you wanna be." Can't say fairer than that, right?

