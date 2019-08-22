Instagram fans compare Holly Willoughby to Marilyn Monroe in sexy white £164 swimsuit Wow!

Holly Willougby is having the time of her life this summer! The 38-year-old has been enjoying her break away overseas and on Thursday, the This Morning star shared a rare holiday snap of her getting out of the water onto a boat, wearing a very sexy white swimsuit which was designed with a striking V-neckline. We can't be sure, but we have a feeling it's from All Sisters, which is stocked at Beach Cafe - an online swimwear site that Holly's stylist Angie Smith has been dressing a lot of her clients in recently. The skimpy piece costs a cool £164 and there's a few sizes left online. With her blonde hair slicked back and sporting an enviable tan, Holly has never looked better.

Holly looked like she was having a fabulous time on holiday!

Also in the picture were her two boys - Harry and Chester - who were seen sporting a very cute pair of matching yellow swimming shorts from Pink House Mustique. The brand - which has been worn by Prince William - is very exclusive and they cost a whopping £93 each.

This isn't the first time the Celebrity Juice star has caused a stir with her swimwear. Back in April 2018, women everywhere desperate tried to get hold of her £120 Hunza G swimsuit she wore while on holiday, which sold out as soon as she wore it.

The bubblegum pink swimsuit was made of a seersucker material and superstretch fabric. A whole host of celebrities have stepped out in the pricey brand, from Alexa Chung to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Baldwin as well as Kim Kardashian.

The 80s swimsuit brand, which is based in the UK, is iconic with retro fashion. Remember Julia Roberts’ cut-out one-piece in Pretty Woman? That was a Hunza G special. Whitney Houston’s swimsuit in I Wanna Dance With Somebody? That was Hunza G, as well.

