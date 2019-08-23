Michelle Keegan stuns This Morning viewers in a dreamy white denim dress Looking a bit of all white, Michelle!

Michelle Keegan had a jam-packed day on Thursday, appearing on Heart Radio and ITV's This Morning, to discuss her new Sky One show, Brassic. A day of promotion means a whole lot of new outfits and the 32-year-old didn't disappoint. Chatting to Eamonn Holmes and Rochelle Humes, we loved her white denim dress, which came from Very, the brand she has a best-selling fashion line with. Priced at £45, the knee-length frock was cut in a pinafore style, with marble buttons running from top to bottom. The great news is there's still a few sizes left online. Michelle kept the rest of her outfit fuss-free, adding nude high heel shoes and delicate gold jewellery. We loved her new 'do also; the Our Girl star has just had a low sweeping fringe cut in, and we are liking the change. Sultry!

Earlier that day, Michelle teamed up with husband Mark Wright as they did a joint interview on Heart Radio. The brunette beauty wore a pair of light denim, cut-off jeans, a simple white, crew-neck T-shirt, and teamed the look with cream Gucci horsebit loafers and a matching quilted bag. We particularly loved her camel-toned, oversized blazer, which was a total Zara steal, priced at £69.99.

On Tuesday, the actress was snapped out and about in Manchester, dressing for the warm weather in a white linen shirt with a pair of camel-toned, high waisted linen trousers. She added black strappy sandals and the same beige Gucci bag she has sported all week.

We've all got that one item in our wardrobe we can't live without; and Michelle is no different. She told HELLO!: "I love a denim jacket - especially in summer when you go for a drink at midday and it's hot, you know, especially in the UK, you know it's going to get chilly in the evening, so I always take a jacket. And for me, my fail-safe is always a denim jacket."

