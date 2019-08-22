Michelle Keegan takes a style tip from Duchess Meghan in Zara camel blazer SO chic...

Michelle Keegan is one busy lady right now! The actress is busy promoting her new Sky One show Brassic, and that means lots of professional appearances are high on her schedule. The 32-year-old, who is married to Mark Wright, was spotted arriving at Heart FM on Thursday morning, and didn't she look chic? The brunette beauty wore a pair of light denim, cut-off jeans, a simple white, crew-neck T-shirt, and teamed the look with cream Gucci horsebit loafers and a matching quilted bag. But the item we love the most had to be her camel-toned, oversized blazer, which came from high street store Zara. As part of the brand's AW19 collection, it costs £69.99 and all sizes are currently available. Blazers are an item that the Duchess of Sussex often wears, so maybe the Manchester-born beauty is taking tips from the royal fashionista.

Michelle looked incredible in her fashion-forward outfit

Speaking of Meghan, Michelle is a big fan. "I LOVE how she dresses," she told HELLO in 2018. "She always looks good, and she puts her own stamp on outfits." The former Coronation Street star even predicted what kind of wedding dress Meghan would wear before the royal wedding, and was pretty spot on. "Obviously it’s going to be very demure, but again, I think she will put her own stamp on it - I can imagine her as being very simple and she will look very sleek."

BUY IT NOW! £69.99, Zara

It also appears that makeup wise, Michelle is in tune with the royal's cosmetics, too. Just like Prince Harry's wife, she loves the Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer.

Michelle said: "For me, I use a sheer foundation - like the Giorgio Armani illuminator foundation - which has got a little bit of coverage, but it's not too thick. And it's got a dewy finish." Great minds think alike!

