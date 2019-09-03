Holly Willoughby’s nails back-to-work dressing in amazing leopard print skirt She always gets it so right

Does Holly Willoughby have the best wardrobe on TV? We think quite possibly. The 38-year-old appeared on Tuesday morning’s episode of This Morning and looked incredible in an autumn ready look that we’re totally going to steal.

The perfect work outfit for autumn - don't you think?

Smart but edgy, it consisted of an off-white midi pencil skirt which featured an oversized leopard print pattern all over and a slit leg with a ruched drawstring up the leg. Figure skimming, it hugged her in all the right places. For the rest of the outfit, Holly let the skirt steal the show by keeping the rest of it super streamlined. She wore a plain black ribbed bodysuit that featured no sleeves but a polo neck and for shoes, she simply opted for classic black strappy stilettos that tied around the ankles.

The good news is, for those wanting to copy her look too, you totally can. Both the skirt and the top are online now. The leopard print number is by Essentiel Antwerp, a brand Holly has worn before. Available in sizes 34-44, it’s not the cheapest at £230.00 but it’s a statement piece that you’ll be able to wear to a number of occasions. Just remember, price per wear! Luckily, to balance things out, her ribbed bodysuit is a total steal from Zara at just £9.99 and is also in stock in all sizes, S-L.

Reuniting with her go-to stylist following the summer break, this is another hit look masterminded by Angie Smith and fans were quick to show their appreciation. Underneath the outfit picture Holly posted on her Instagram, fans commented the likes of: “this skirt is amazing!” and “Love this skirt so much on Holly and looks beautiful.”.

We couldn’t agree more.