Holly Willoughby's new Marks & Spencer dress is going to be THE dress of AW19 And it comes in another colour as well…

Holly Willoughby has had a lovely summer, hasn't she? Not only has she been away on holiday with her family and her work husband Phillip Schofield and his family, but she has also been gifted with the best weather here in the UK. And talking of gifting - the This Morning TV star has taken to Instagram to thank Marks & Spencer for sending her a fashionable treat in the post. Looking after their number one ambassador, the fashion superstore has sent Holly one of their new-in dresses, and she's loving it - and we can't blame her.

SHOP: 8 Marks & Spencer coats that will get you excited for autumn

Captioning a photo of herself barefoot in the back garden, she wrote: "Golden hour… #jacquard. Thank you, Marks & Spencer, this one will carry me through 'til autumn." And she's not wrong there! What a gorgeous dress. After a little search on M&S's website, we've found the pretty dress - and the best news? It's available in all sizes.

PHOTO: Holly Willoughby shares pride at son Chester's incredible swimming abilities

SHOP: Dark gold jacquard dress, £59, Marks & Spencer

The website states: "The subtle shine of this dress makes it an elevated addition to your wardrobe. The midi-length fit and flare silhouette accentuates your waist, with elegant billowing sleeves gathered at the wrist. Subtle jacquard spot pattern adds a tactile effect. Gathered neck detailing for an extra touch of detail."

SHOP: These are the best summer dresses WITH sleeves

SHOP: Claret jacquard dress, £59, Marks & Spencer

The dress costs £59 and shows off Holly's impressive golden tan. We imagine she's a little warm in the dress, but as she rightly says, this can be hung in the wardrobe and worn when it gets a little chillier. As well as the dark gold shade, Holly's dress also comes in a beautiful claret colour. We imagine both will sell out - they don't call it the 'Holly Effect' for nothing.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.