Holly Willougby's back on This Morning in the black floral dress we've always wanted

It seems that Holly Willoughby has been off our screens for a lifetime! The ITV favourite has been enjoying her summer holidays with her adorable family, and as much as we have loved seeing her sun-drenched updates on Instagram, there's nothing like a daily outfit post to get us in the mood for the new season ahead! Holly, 38, wowed viewers on Monday morning, wearing a stunning black floral mini dress that came from high street store Oasis. We've tracked it down and it's currently available online in all sizes for £48. The blooming lovely skater dress has a high neckline, pleated detail and a lovely tiered hem. And if you don't want to bare your legs like Holly, it's also made in a longer length. Adding a touch of designer, Holly added black high heel strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman - a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex.

As always, Holly's look was dreamed up by Angie Smith - the only stylist she works with. Angie has recently relocated to Australia, but her team still sort Holly's TV outfits accordingly, with Angie jetting back to the UK when she can. Thank goodness for FaceTime, right?

We all know that the mother-of-three has an edit with Marks & Spencer, and last week, the blonde beauty shared one of her favourite frocks for the autumn. Taking her camera up high, Holly showed her 5.7 million followers her yellow jacquard dress, which also comes in a wintery burgundy.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Golden hour… #jacquard. Thank you, Marks & Spencer, this one will carry me through 'til autumn." She's not wrong; long-sleeved with a mid-length hem, the frock costs £59 and would work for all weather conditions.

The dark gold shade made the most of Holly's tan and lovely blonde locks. We have a feeling both colourways will sell out - after all, they don't call it the 'Holly Effect' for nothing...

