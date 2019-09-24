Holly Willoughby is vision in cream knitwear The ITV star showcases her latest outfit on-screen

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning on Tuesday (the show was off-screen Monday due to the Rugby World Cup) looking a total vision in white! The ITV star wore a lovely white roll-neck jumper by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K.Bennett. The £95 design was designed in a slim fit with long sleeves and ribbed detail at the neck, hem and cuffs. Although roll-neck jumpers are perfect for layering, Holly wore it on its own with a cream and black mini skirt by Maje - a designer label loved by Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. With bare legs and funky black boots, the ITV favourite looked incredible.

Holly looked dreamy in cream

When it comes to fashion, Holly always likes to feel good. "I've got to be comfortable," she told HELLO! in 2018, "gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that. That drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times." We hear you girl...

SHOP, £95, L.K.Bennett

The Celebrity Juice star will soon be hitting the 6 million mark on Instagram and is considered a style icon by so many, due to her love of high street pieces and designer threads. But the mother-of-three is as down to earth as ever when it comes to her style status.

"It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really, because I find it quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it. I used to feel like I could only wear a certain type of clothing and I think sometimes you just get stuck in a bit of a rut and wear the same thing over and over again and you create rules for yourself, you think 'ooh I can't wear trousers because I've got a big bum' and you create some sort of rule book of your own. Sometimes though, you've just gotta go 'right, I'm going to tear up that rule book and I'm going to experiment!'"

