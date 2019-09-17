Holly Willoughby's leopard print dress has This Morning fans buzzing to buy A high street dress you are going to love...

Holly Willoughby decided to switch up her look on Tuesday morning, wowing This Morning viewers with the leopard print mini dress of dreams. The 38-year-old's frock came from high street store & Other Stories and was cut in a mini length. We loved the eye-catching print and the subtle puff sleeves - it's a true skater style design. Priced at £75, it's not the cheapest of items but one that would suit all body shapes. The ITV star left her favourite nude high heels at home and instead went for a pair of black ankle boots by royally-loved French fashion label Maje. Fans love the look and took to Instagram to give it a big thumbs up.

We are loving Holly's mini dress

On Monday evening, Holly's makeup artist Patsy O’Neill and her stylist Angie Smith shared a snap of her outfit ahead of the new series of Celebrity Juice. We loved the edgy outfit - a black leather mini skirt and a black and white slogan T-shirt by Christopher Kane. We were so excited by her makeup too; the mother-of-three went for a vampy smoky eye - normally she sports a simple gold wash or dark brown hues. Patsy helpfully listed everything she used on the ITV star. She wrote on Instagram: "Back with @hollywilloughby tonight at @celebjuiceofficial ! Timeless matt smoky eye and nothing underneath with a sprinkle of corner lashes and the best @inikaorganic mascara, using the new @kevynaucoin foundation balm and a timeless pale pink @hourglass girl stylo lipstick."

We love following Patsy's work - the talented MUA alerted the world to the fact Holly loved The Ordinary's foundation, which you can pick up for just £5.90.The lightweight, medium coverage formula has the properties of a serum, but disperses like a foundation. It's natural coverage, giving the skin a seamless, semi-matte finish.

There are a huge 21 shades to choose from, so it's easy to find the perfect colour match, and the foundation also has an SPF of 15 - meaning your skin is protected from harmful rays. Not bad for less than £6, right?

