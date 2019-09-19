Need a pencil skirt for work? Holly Willoughby wore the ideal style on This Morning The Celebrity Juice co- host makes work-wear dressing easy

We are used to seeing Holly Willoughby rocking leopard print, pretty tea dresses, brightly-coloured knits and slogan t-shirts, so when she opts for something a little more simple, it shocks us! On Thursday, the ITV favourite wore a plain, knitted crew-neck jumper by Hobbs, and a seriously funky navy pencil skirt with a 3D panel at the centre, by royally-loved brand Maje. Priced at £209, it's certainly not a cheap buy, but the timeless nature of the cut means it could be worn season after season. Switching up her shoe situation, she left her nude heels on the shelf, replacing them with a complimenting pair of navy heels instead. Perfect!

Holly stunned in the perfect workwear skirt

Although the mother-of-two tends to wear more dresses and skirts than anything else, she occasionally does now wear tailored trousers, although it took her quite some time to embrace them.

Telling HELLO! in 2017, the blonde beauty revealed she will forever be thankful to her stylist Angie Smith for introducing her to high-waisted trousers, which now take pride of place in her wardrobe. "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser."

She added: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it, and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe. I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like 'Wow, and I love it!' and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction." Be brave Holly, you would look incredible in anything!

