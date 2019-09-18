Holly Willoughby's polka dot dress has This Morning viewers confused The ITV star's dress causes a debate...

How incredible did Holly Willoughby look on Wednesday morning? The ITV favourite stunned viewers in a beautiful dress by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite store L.K.Bennett. The 'Filia Multi-Dress' is covered in a striking spot print and features red, navy blue and green. We love the high neck, tailored cuff detail, and the delicate tie. Priced at £250, it is currently available online in all sizes. Holly, 38, teamed the look with simple black round-toe pumps and her hair and makeup looked as flawless as ever. As much as we loved the dress, viewers were confused - many fans took to Instagram, saying the way the red panels were positioned looked like Holly was wearing a backpack! One fan wrote: "You look lovely as always but it looks like you’re wearing a backpack!" Another agreed, adding: "I thought Holly was wearing a rucksack at the train station #needmoresleep."

Holly looked fabulous her L.K.Bennett dress

The mother-of-two has worn a real mixed bag of outfits this week. On Tuesday, Holly stepped out in the leopard print mini dress of dreams from high street store & Other Stories. We loved the eye-catching print and the subtle puff sleeves. Priced at £75, it's not the cheapest of items but one that would suit all body shapes. The ITV star left her favourite nude high heels at home and instead went for a pair of funky black ankle boots by Maje.

On Monday, the blonde beauty was pretty in pink, reminding us of the character of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. The ITV favourite donned a sugary pink, check skirt by Whistles.

Priced at £95, the gingham printed fabric flared out at the hem, falling to a midi length. High-waisted and fitted, it's the perfect shape for tucking in a short-sleeved top like the one she teamed it with, which came from Ted Baker.

