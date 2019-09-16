Holly Willoughby's pink check skirt is SO popular with This Morning viewers The ITV favourite goes pink!

Oh Holly Willoughby, we wish you wouldn't wear so many clothes we want! The ITV favourite decided to go all girly on us on Monday morning, kicking off the week in a sugary pink, check skirt by Whistles. Priced at £95, the gingham printed fabric flares out at the hem, falling to a midi length. High-waisted and fitted, it's the perfect shape for tucking in a short-sleeved top like the one she teamed it with, which came from Ted Baker. Fans flocked to Instagram, showering the girly look with praise. Holly added nude high heels, and wore her hair in a lightly waved style, created for her by Ciler Peksah. Makeup-wise, her look was as fresh and fuss-free as ever - a neutral base, glossy lips with natural eyeshadow, applied by Patsy O'Neill.

Pink is one of Holly's favourite shades and we think it compliments her famous blonde locks perfectly. She famously said at the launch of her first edit wit Marks & Spencer in 2018: "I love pink and I think you should be able to wear pink and not just feel really girly in it, you should feel empowered in pink and it's just the perfect coat to wear with everything."

"Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all."

She added: " Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, I think it sort of reflects off you so you have to find the right shade of pink for you because there's no reason why you can't wear it. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers."

