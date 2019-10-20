We're swooning over Tess Daly's metallic RIXO dress on Strictly The TV hosts are such a stylish pair

Every week, Strictly fans wait with bated breath for the moment Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman step out on the dancefloor to catch a glimpse of their fabulous outfits. And Sunday was no different, the stylish pair looked simply stunning! Tess opted for a beautiful sequinned midi dress with bell sleeves, while Claudia rocked her usual edgy style we all know and love in a black mini dress. Excuse us while we run to the shops!

Styled by Sinead McKeefry, Claudia wore the black polka dot dress with nude heels alongside her usual dark smokey eyes and nude lips for the Sunday results show. However, Sinead revealed that she likes to experiment with her clothes and is happy to venture outside her usual blacks and velvets. The mum-of-three wore a slightly more feminine dress by De La Vali on Saturday which featured a floaty, midi cut and black polka dots, and it reminded us of THAT popular Zara dress from summer.

Claudia's dress on Saturday's show.

Unlike Claudia, Tess said she loves to wear lots of colour. The BBC favourite paired the striped gold RIXO dress with some black strappy heels by Sophia Webster, and jewellery by Georgiana Scott London. Her shiny blonde hair was kept down in a sleek straight style, and she chose a sweep of bronzer along her cheeks, pale pink lipstick and some soft eye makeup. Tess shared a snap of her latest outfit on Instagram, and fans were quick to compliment her style, with one commenting: "Stunning". We couldn't agree more!

Her stylist James Yardley told HELLO!: “RIXO’s got an amazing array of sequins this season and I’ve been loving the fit and style when we’ve tried them on Tess dress during fittings!” The 50-year-old said she works with James on looks that are both glam and practical. Speaking of her Strictly wardrobe, she said: "Truthfully, I'm usually running in heels between takes throughout the two hours of the show, so I can't wear dresses too long or too tight." For this reason, she said the RIXO rainbow sequin dress she previously wore on the dancing show was her favourite outfit so far, but we think this dress is a strong contender!

