Strictly's Tess Daly stunned in a pink Halston jumpsuit on Sunday - and it's on sale Both of the Strictly hosts looked stunning as usual.

With not one, not two, not even three, but FOUR outfits every weekend, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman provide some fantastic fashion inspiration for Strictly fans. And this weekend was certainly no different. Following Saturday night's showstopping Rixo gown complete with sequins and a rainbow-coloured stripe, Tess opted for a pop of bright pink for the Sunday results show.

The 50-year-old looked elegant as usual in a fuchsia jumpsuit designed by Halston, which featured a V-neck and floaty sleeves - and it's currently available for £198! She wore it alongside silver strappy heels by Sophia Webster, the same designer as her silver pointed heels from Saturday night's show, and accessorised with hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher. She opted for her usual beauty style, with her luscious blonde hair in loose curls, glowing skin, lashings of mascara and glossy lips.

SHOP: Halston Heritage jumpsuit, £198, The Outnet

From Saturday night's black velvet Alex Perry dress to the one-shouldered embellished dress by Self Portrait and the black sequin trousers by Essentiel Antwerp, it's no secret that Claudia loves black. And that theme continued, with the star stepping out in black tailored trousers from Zara and a black blouse with a contrasting white bow from Massimo Dutti. She opted for her usual dark eye makeup and nude lips and completed the look with white high heels from Christian Louboutin.

Speaking of her Saturday night outfit, Tess' stylist James Yardley told HELLO! he wanted "something fun and flirty", but a little more relaxed than the pastel-coloured Suzanne Neville dress she wore for Movie Week. He described the Rixo gown as "Casual yet cool, with a little Strictly sequin glamour!" Over the last two Saturdays, both of her outfits have been very colourful, but she took a leaf out of Claudia's book last Sunday in a velvet black midi dress by SOC Fashion.

Tess and Claudia's outfits on Saturday night.

With so many Strictly Come Dancing shows, there are bound to be some crossovers when it comes to the co-hosts' outfits. Claudia's stylist and HELLO! Columnist Sinead McKeefry revealed that both Tess and Claudia are very relaxed when it comes to coordinating their style. She said: "James and I confer and the girls are great. If they both maybe want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say ‘no, you wear it I’ll wear something else...’ which is a credit to them. We don’t do drama."

