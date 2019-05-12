Strictly Come Dancing stars dress to impress at TV BAFTAS: Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman & Shirley Ballas Our favourite ladies know how to dress

The stars of the silver screen came out to play on Sunday evening for the TV BAFTAs held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The star-studded event is, ultimately, a celebration of the best TV shows on the small screen - but it's also the perfect time for our favourite stars to get their glam dresses on and strike a pose on the red carpet.

Strictly Come Dancing's female duo, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, dressed to impress as they joined the likes of Keeley Hawes, Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch for the annual bash.

Let's talk about Tess's outfit first! The 50-year-old looked sensational in her red suit which is a first for the TV star. Yep, she has never worn a suit for a red carpet before! She teamed the ravishing red ensemble with Kurt Geiger shoes, an Aspinal of London bag, and jewellery by Georgina Scott. Her stylist, James Yardley, told HELLO!: "The suit was designed by Suzanne and myself and I just wanted Tess to look strong, sexy and powerful but still comfortable on the red carpet."

Tess stuck with her favourite beauty look for the event; her makeup artist, Aimee Adams, is a huge fan of Melanie Mills Gleam Body Radiance All in One Makeup. Could that be the top tip for getting Tess's beautiful glow? If so, we're buying in bulk.

Her work wife and pal, Claudia, went for a different kind of look for the show. Keeping it chic in a black wrap dress dress, a pair of nude court shoes and a pair of colourful hooped earrings. Claudia's fashion stylist is HELLO! style columnist Sinead McKeefry who also styles Fearne Cotton, Alice Levine, and Dame Pippa Harris. The pair are great friends and Sinead styles Claudia on Strictly as well.

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas also attended the bash, and she looked divine in her black bedazzled one-shouldered gown. For her beauty look, she kept it glam with Veronica Lake curls and a pop of red on the lips and the nails.

What a fabulous night of fashion for the Strictly glamour pusses.