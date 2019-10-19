Tess Daly reveals the wardrobe secret about Strictly you never knew… A strictly scandal in the wardrobe team...

Strictly Come Dancing is straight up our favourite thing about the weekend. We love everything about it - the moves, the drama, and of course, the sequins. We caught up with co-host Tess Daly, who gave us an insight into what goes on in the wardrobe department regarding the elaborate costumes, and we think it may surprise you! Speaking at the launch of BT Beyond Limits campaign which was launched at Wembley Arena, Tess explained:

"The dancers have all sorts of incredible, invisible body suits sewed in underneath those costumes that you don't see - and they are there to hold everything in place. For example, the men's shirts have like bodice sewn into them that fasten underneath like body. It's almost like a Spanx leotard underneath the shirt, that keeps the shirt in place."

The blonde beauty went on to reveal: " For example, if a guy on the show does the rumba, you have to think about the amount of activity he's doing - it's so very energetic. Also there's routines on the floor so they are sewn in. There's lots going on underneath the costume that you don't see on top, to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions because obviously there's a lot of movement going on. There's like a scaffolding going on underneath that we don't see!"

The mother-of-two is blown away by how hard the wardrobe team work. "The wardrobe department are amazing. I mean, I saw Nadia's zip break on her dress before she went live a couple of weeks ago and they were sewing her in as she was going up the stairs - it's incredible. I take my hat off to them, because they work so hard and they make so many costumes during a live show even, they make it look easy."

What's been her favourite week so far? "Did you see movie week? The costumes were so brilliant! They were so elaborate and they so accurately portrayed all the characters from the movies."

