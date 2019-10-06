Tess Daly wows in black velvet dress on Strictly's Sunday results show Her Strictly wardrobe is to die for!

Tess Daly you've done it again! The star wowed fans on Strictly Come Dancing's second results show in a black velvet midi-dress featuring long bouffant sleeves, a square neckline and ruching detail down the front. She kept the rest of her outfit simple with strappy nude heels and minimal jewellery. Her blonde hair was loosely curled and pulled back into a low ponytail, and her makeup was natural with gold eyeshadow swept along her eyelids, thick mascara accentuating her eyes, and a light blush along her cheekbones. The blonde beauty thanked her styling team for their help, writing: "Results show time @bbcstrictly [dancing emoji] big thanks to my fab @aimeeadamsmakeup @adamreedhair @jamesyardley for getting me show ready."

And let's not forget her co-host Claudia Winkleman. She also opted for a dress, but hers was a sparkly dark grey colour with a thigh-split which she contrasted with white Christian Louboutin heels.

The red-carpet-worthy outfits worked perfectly with this week's theme of Movie Week. On Saturday night, Strictly fans were given a taste of Hollywood, and it wasn't just the professional dancers and celebrities that glammed up for the night - the presenting duo also looked the part. Following their classic signature styles, Tess opted for an elegant, pastel-coloured gown by Suzanne Neville, while Claudia chose a vampy look in a black velvet midi-dress by Self Portrait. The mother-of-three sported a similar one-sleeved black top from Self Portrait for the first Strictly live show, which she paired with bootcut black trousers from Safiyaa.

Both BBC favourites are known for their style, but for very different reasons. Stylist Sinead McKeefry is in charge of all Claudia's TV outfits, which includes all-black ensembles, sparkles and occasional pops of colour, such as her bright red pout on Saturday's show. Unlike Claudia's more quirky style, Tess loves to rock feminine outfits with the help of stylist James Yardley.

However, this doesn't mean the fabulous duo never cross over with their fashion choices. On the second week of Strictly, they stepped out in a coordinated Mes Demoiselles silver dress and Mes Demoiselles gold metallic dress, and they were seen in similar black sequin outfits for their reunion for the 2019 show.

