Holly Willoughby wows This Morning fans as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz

If there's one thing we love here at HELLO!, it's when celebrities dazzle us in fancy dress! On Halloween morning, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield channelled iconic film The Wizard of Oz. With Phil as a Scarecrow and Holly as Dorothy, we couldn't get enough of their outfits. Holly gave us a sneak peak of her shoes a few hours before the show on Instagram, uploading a video of her red sparkly heels glistening in all their glory. She wrote: "Coming to a small screen near you very soon... @thismorning does The Wizard of Oz for #halloween ... @itv 10:30…" She also wore a brown wig, and donned the iconic blue and white gingham pinafore dress with a white top underneath. Cute!

Holly looked incredible as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz

In conjunction with the themed show - which had no guests - it also launched 'Wizard Of Pawz: Our Search for Toto.' - a nationwide search for a dog to win the role of Toto for the Halloween episode. The search for Toto was judged by a panel, including Ashleigh Butler - who, alongside the late Pudsey, were the first dog trick act to win Britain’s Got Talent.

The ITV star also dressed up as Harley Quinn for Celebrity Juice

Mother-of-three Holly has had her share of Halloween looks this year. The TV presenter sent fans into a frenzy on Instagram last week after posting a boomerang video of herself dressed as Harley Quinn for the upcoming Halloween special of Celebrity Juice. Rocking a pair of ripped denim hotpants, she added a pair of orange braces, a pink top, chunky silver heeled boots, and an incredible multi-coloured tassel jacket.

In the classic Harley Quinn style, her blonde hair was pulled into pigtails and she had the ends dip-died pastel pink and blue. Keith Lemon also shared a photo of himself posing next to Holly. The comedian looked like a convincing Bram Stoker's Dracula - sporting terrifying prosthetics, and Holly looked fierce with fake tattoos across her chest, dark eye makeup, bright red lips and a small heart printed below her eye. Amazing!

