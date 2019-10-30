This Morning viewers are obsessed with Holly Willoughby's grey checked skirt The ITV star looked incredible in her all grey outfit..

Holly Willoughby dressed in a fabulous grey outfit Wednesday morning, wearing a gorgeous top by J.Crew, which she teamed with a high-waisted, grey check skirt and nude high heels. The skirt came from high street brand Phase Eight and you can pick it up for £68 from John Lewis. It came with a built-in belt and gave us all the 50s retro vibes. Her nude heels came from House of CB and cost £119.99. As always, fans loved the look and quickly took to Instagram to shower her with compliments.

Holly looked fabulous in grey

Holly has racked up almost 6 million Instagram followers and many people consider her a style icon. She told HELLO! In 2018: "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really, because I find it quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it. I used to feel like I could only wear a certain type of clothing and I think sometimes you just get stuck in a bit of a rut and wear the same thing over and over again and you create rules for yourself."

SHOP: £68, Phase Eight @ John Lewis

She added: "You think 'ooh I can't wear trousers because I've got a big bum' and you create some sort of rule book of your own and sometimes you've just got to go 'right, I'm going to tear up that rule book and I'm going to experiment or I'm going to find my trouser, or I'm going to find my V-neck top or I'm going to find the place that does the perfect T-shirt'."

It's about finding the right things. But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

