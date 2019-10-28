Holly Willoughby is a vision in red on This Morning The Celebrity Juice star looks incredible in her latest glam outfit…

WOW! Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning on Monday after her half term break and decided to bring the glamour in a red hot, knitted dress which came from luxury high street store Phase Eight. The 'Mel Midi Fit & Flare Dress' cost £99, had long-sleeves and was made in a cosy, super soft fabric. Ideal for the cold snap, the colour also packs a powerful punch, and the ITV favourite ditched the nude high heels, adding red knee high boots from Reiss - which you can pick up for £350. Holly, 38, wore her famous blonde hair in a lightly curled style and even added a slick of red lipstick. Stunning! Her 5.8 million Instagram fans were made up with her latest look. One follower wrote: "You look beautiful, I love this colour." Another remarked: "The boots! I really want to buy them!"

Holly looked red hot in her dress and boots combo

The ITV favourite is certainly ready for Halloween this week.

Holly as Harley Quinn for Halloween

On Sunday, the mother-of-three delighted fans when she posted a boomerang video of herself dressed as Harley Quinn for the upcoming Halloween special of Celebrity Juice, which airs on Thursday.

SHOP: £99, Phase Eight

Looking like a dead ringer for Margot Robbie - who played the infamous role - Holly rocked a pair of ripped denim hotpants, orange braces, a pink top, chunky silver heeled boots, and an incredible multi-coloured tassel jacket. She teased her blonde hair into pigtails and the ends were even dip-died in pastel pinks and blue tones. Halloween costume inspiration right there, ladies!

BUY NOW! £350, Reiss

Last year, the Dancing on Ice co-host decided to dress as Morticia from The Addams Family.

In 2018, Holly dressed as Morticia

She looked scary yet stunning, wearing a black full-length latex dress from William Wilde, complete with gothic makeup and a vampy black wig.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's 'More Joy' slogan T-shirt is a big hit on Celebrity Juice

She accessorised with black Gina shoes and wrote: "Well it’s Halloween again on @celebjuiceofficial. Morticia is out to play!"

READ: Angie Smith (aka Holly Willoughby's stylist) has dropped her new 'Stylist Edit' and it might be her best one yet

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.