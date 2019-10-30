Holly Willoughby's Instagram fans go crazy for this cosy Fair Isle jumper The This Morning star looks amazing in knitwear…

We are so used to seeing Holly Willoughby in her daily outfits on This Morning, that when she appears off duty or in a selfie, we get so excited. On Tuesday evening, the ITV favourite looked amazing as she posed with new co-star Bradley Walsh on Instagram. With her blonde hair in a flicked-out style and immaculate makeup, she looked as gorgeous as ever. As always, we loved her look - she rocked a stunning Fair Isle jumper which we've tracked down, and it came from luxury brand Toast. Priced at £185, the alpaca number looked soft and warm and had a lovely traditional Icelandic-inspired yoke design round the collar. All sizes are currently available online, which is great news for anyone wishing to treat themselves. Now the weather is colder, we are looking to invest in some stylish knitwear and Holly has given us all the inspiration right now. Fans loved the look, and headed to the comments section to give it their seal of approval.

Holly's Instagram fans were loving her Fair Isle jumper

Fair Isle is a traditional knitting technique and is back with a bang this winter, appearing on chunky knits and jumpers across the high street. The patterned knitwear - which was invented on the tiny Fair Isle in the north of Scotland, and initially featured on fisherman’s caps - is instantly identifiable thanks to its distinctive festive pattern. And it's so easy to wear; simply team with skinny jeans for a casual look, or pair with tapered trousers for a smart finish.

SHOP: £185, Toast

Holly and Bradley are starring in a brand new family entertainment show called Take Off. The BBC1 show will see the pair give their studio audience the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to Lapland and will be shown at Christmas.

Accompanying the photo of the pair, Holly, 38, wrote: "I spent a dreamy afternoon with this bundle of joy! First day filming for #takeoff @bbc ... things are looking good @bradderswalsh ... can’t wait for the next one!"

