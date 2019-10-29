Holly Willoughby delights This Morning viewers in the dream work trousers The ITV star looks formal yet fabulous...

Fresh from her show-stopping appearance the night before at The Pride of Britain Awards, Holly Willoughby looked fresh, glowing and ready for action on Tuesday as she appeared on This Morning. The 38-year-old is a lover of the floral dress and of course, nude high heels, so it was a welcome change to see her sporting a pair of black trousers, which came from luxury department store Fenwick. The Kobi Halperin pair cost £180 and were slim-fitting and were of the flared variety - in short, ideal for the workplace. Holly added black heels and a lovely cashmere jumper by Madeleine Thompson.

Holly looked incredible in her black trousers

Trousers were a fashion item Holly was often anxious of wearing in the past. Then, she teamed up with stylist Angie Smith, who encouraged her to be brave with the wardrobe staple.

The evening before, Holly dazzled in a red dress by Safiyaa

Telling HELLO! in 2018, the blonde beauty said: "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser."

SHOP: £180, Kobi Halperin @ Fenwick

"It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it, and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe."

She added: "I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like 'Wow, and I love it!' and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."

The TV presenter's Pride of Britain gown was widely considered as her best yet! She rocked a red and purple dress by Safiyaa. Known as the 'Dara' dress, it was floor-length and featured eye-catching statement purple sleeves.The mother-of-three paired it with Sophia Webster heels and rocked blingtastic gems from Boodles.

