Holly Willoughby was looking as stylish as ever on Thursday night when she shared a snap of herself kitted out in a beautiful suede skirt from Marks & Spencer. The This Morning host paired the 70s inspired piece with a gorgeous duck egg blue turtle neck, proving her style credentials. Holly posted the photo to Instagram with the caption: "Blue Blue Blue suede skirt... Thank you @marksandspencer for my outfit..."
Needless to say, the mother-of-three's followers were quick to take to the comment section and let the TV star know just how much they loved the look. One wrote: "Gorgeous look Holly!" While another added: "I'll be adding this to my Christmas list!" We second that.
Holly shared the stylish snap on Instagram
On Wednesday night, Holly stunned fans again when she stepped out in a chic black dress by Christopher Kane. Complete with crystal detailing, the 38-year-old paired the look with striking black heels by Gina Shoes and once again shared a photo to Instagram before she hit the ITV Palooza red carpet.
The doting mum wrote: "Headed out to see the whole gang at the #itvpalooza .... thank you @itv for having me... dress by @christopherkane shoes by @ginashoesofficial," and of course her loyal followers flocked to the comment section of her Instagram post to let her know just how fab she looked. One wrote: "Beautiful as always!" while a second exclaimed: "Holly, you always look so beautiful!" Even Emma Bunton couldn't resist gushing over her friend, writing: "Beautiful!"
What we'd give to have a peek through Holly's wardrobe…
