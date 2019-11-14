Holly Willoughby steps out in new Marks & Spencer suede skirt and we need it The This Morning star was looking every inch the 70s starlet

Holly Willoughby was looking as stylish as ever on Thursday night when she shared a snap of herself kitted out in a beautiful suede skirt from Marks & Spencer. The This Morning host paired the 70s inspired piece with a gorgeous duck egg blue turtle neck, proving her style credentials. Holly posted the photo to Instagram with the caption: "Blue Blue Blue suede skirt... Thank you @marksandspencer for my outfit..."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's style evolution

Needless to say, the mother-of-three's followers were quick to take to the comment section and let the TV star know just how much they loved the look. One wrote: "Gorgeous look Holly!" While another added: "I'll be adding this to my Christmas list!" We second that.

Holly shared the stylish snap on Instagram

On Wednesday night, Holly stunned fans again when she stepped out in a chic black dress by Christopher Kane. Complete with crystal detailing, the 38-year-old paired the look with striking black heels by Gina Shoes and once again shared a photo to Instagram before she hit the ITV Palooza red carpet.

The doting mum wrote: "Headed out to see the whole gang at the #itvpalooza .... thank you @itv for having me... dress by @christopherkane shoes by @ginashoesofficial," and of course her loyal followers flocked to the comment section of her Instagram post to let her know just how fab she looked. One wrote: "Beautiful as always!" while a second exclaimed: "Holly, you always look so beautiful!" Even Emma Bunton couldn't resist gushing over her friend, writing: "Beautiful!"

What we'd give to have a peek through Holly's wardrobe…

