Holly Willoughby shows This Morning viewers how to pull off a winter floral dress The ITV star dazzles fans in the flowery dress you always wanted..

Holly Willoughby often leaves her best outfits until her last working day and Thursday was no exception! The TV presenter looked incredible wearing a white floral dress that was adorned with black and red blooms - from designer brand Marcus Lupfer. The fancy frock features a tie-back and has a sexy split at the side. Priced at £450, it's almost sold out online. The 38-year-old added a pair of navy blue high heels and wore her famous mane lightly curled. Her fans were as made up with her look as ever, taking to the Instagram comments section to give it a big thumbs up.

Holly looking blooming lovely in her floral dress

This is the second time in under two weeks that the Celebrity Juice star has worn Markus Lupfer - so it is clearly one of her favourite labels right now. Earlier this month, Holly decided to team her simple navy crew-neck jumper from Gap with a pretty floral skirt from the brand.

The cobalt flowers, pleats and funky, jaggedy hem gave the whole outfit a contemporary look. The stylish separate cost £350 and is currently available online now in all sizes. Finishing the look, Holly added navy blue heels and a cute charm necklace by Carrie Elizabeth - the designer bestie Fearne Cotton collaborated with recently.

Although Holly may wear black dresses on the red carpet, normally, she is all about standing out with colour. She told HELLO! in 2018: "Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all. Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, I think it sort of reflects off you."

